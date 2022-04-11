MIT’s ‘Deepshikha’ tests skills of students

Aurangabad, April 11: The Department of Basic Sciences and Humanities (DBSH), Marathwada Institute of Technology organized Deepshikha, a science and technology-related event, under the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', recently. Three competitions - project, poster and model-making – were organised. The students themselves planned this programme.

Chief guest Shirish Kadam, Business Head, Cut Master Technology said in his speech that the students should participate in various activities and display their latent qualities. College director Dr Nilesh Patil, who presided, spoke about the team spirit, decision-making ability and importance of the data science and machine learning in the industry.

Dr Aarti Mohanpurkar, Head, DBSH made introductory speech.

MIT director general Munish Sharma also guided the students.

First year engineering students Rahul Bansode, Madhura Manavatkar, Suyash Kulkarni, Zeeshan Khan, Rajnandini Shinde, Yogiraj Chavan, Yograj Hukumdar, Nilesh Mankape, Sarvesh Hazare and their colleagues worked for the success. Sukhda Deshpande, Sumeha Jakate and Sakshi Kurundkar hosted the programme under the guidance of Neelima Ambad, Dr Madhuri Patil, Archana Parnerkar and all their colleagues.