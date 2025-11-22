MIT's social commitment: Rs 25 L cheque given to CM's Relief Fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: G S Mandal’s Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) has extended a helping hand in keeping with its social commitment by donating one day’s salary of the staff for the relief of rain and flood-affected people in the State, including Marathwada.

A cheque of Rs 25 lakhs was handed over to District Collector Deelip Swami for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Saturday.

District Collector Deelip Swami said, "It is commendable that such an educational institution comes forward in the hour of need of society." MIT Director General Munish Sharma said that they would always be ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the district administration.

Directors Dr Nilesh Patil and Dr B B Waikar, Principals Dr Sunil Deshmukh, Dr Katke S D and Dr Kodishwar Prabhu and head of Civil Engineering Department Dr Prashant Avasarmal, Resident District Collector Dr Janardan Vidhate and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cell Head Dr Balaji Gore were present.