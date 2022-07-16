Mixed response to renaming of the city to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'

Aurangabad, July 16:

The cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis approved the resolution to change the name of Aurangabad on Saturday. The Shinde government announced that the city is being renamed as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'. The announcement received a mixed response from the political circle of the city.

Today's proposal is official

The State government's proposal to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is official. Shiv Sena did not do anything when it was in power for two-and-a-half years. Fearing that the government would fall and the party would perish, the renaming proposal was approved in haste by the Mahavikas Aghadi. Now the Central government will take the final decision on this proposal, said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

Congratulations to the Shinde government

The issue of renaming Aurangabad was pending for a long time. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today named the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after completing the technical aspects of the matter. Today is a really happy day. The citizens of Aurangabad congratulate both the leaders, said Atul Save, MLA, Aurangabad East.

MNS workers are happy

Heartfelt thanks to CM Shinde for deciding to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. All the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are happy. The proposal should now be sent to the Central Government for approval. The Central government should approve this proposal immediately, said Sumeet Khambekar, district president, MNS.

Give the city what it wants

Now all the political parties should give the citizens what they want. Sports University was taken to Pune. The School of Planning and Architecture is still on paper. The city gets water supply after eight days. The number of unemployed is increasing. If the name is changed, the name on the passport, Aadhaar and other documents of every citizen will have to be changed. Demands of the citizens should be considered at least once, said MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MIM.

Sena's proposal was not official

Sena's proposal was not official. Therefore, the present government has renamed it as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'. The earlier proposal was partial. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray took a hasty decision to save Sena. Now the proposal will go to the Central government in the legislative assembly. We will try to ensure that the Central government gives immediate approval, said Sanjay Kenekar, city president, BJP.