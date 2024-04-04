MJP appeals to unite for removing irrigation backlog in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Jamsamruddhi Pratisthan (MJP) president Dr Shankarrao Nagare today mentioned that the Supreme Court has rejected the five special leave petitions (SLPs) that were filed by Ahmednagar and Nashik residents against the rightful share of water for Marathwada.

He underlined the need to unitedly fight the battle to remove the irrigation backlog in Marathwada. Hence to attract participation in the drive, the NGO will conduct awareness and sensitisation programmes at every tehsil and district of the region, said Nagare while addressing the press conference this evening.

Nagare said, “ The region falls in the category of less rainfall receiving areas, but sometimes there is a drought-like situation and sometimes moderate rainfall is there. In the past, the region was backward, therefore, it was said that the state government would give special attention to removing the irrigation and the development backlogs of the region. Hence the Marathwada Statutory Development Board was established, however, the backlog still exists.

Nagare continued, “As per the equal distribution of water, 115 TMC of water can be blocked in the dams of Ahmednagar and Nashik (which are situated upstream of the Jayakwadi Project), but in reality they had blocked 225 TMC of water. If the Marathwada’s rightful share of water is released from the upstream dams, the irrigation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna will prosper. Presently, there is a shortage of 250 TMC of water in Marathwada. To fill up the backlog, the work of the Krishna Marathwada Project (KMP) has been going on for the past many years. The irrigation issues of Beed and Dharashiv could be resolved by releasing 49 TMC of water from it.”

“Besides, a sum of Rs 54,000 crore is being spent on the development of 423-km long Vidarbha’s Wainganga - Nalganga (lift irrigation project). The scheme’s one outlet should be released in Painganga, situated at a distance of 15 km near Washim. This will give momentum to the irrigation of Parbhani and Hingoli.

The NGO has been established to create awareness amongst the people. The MJP will visit every tehsil and district of Marathwada in this regard to create pressure on the government and help in removing the irrigation backlog of the region, said the MASSIA president Anil Patil. The NGO’s secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar, Jaisingh Hire, Dr Rajaram Damgir, and Chetan Raut were also present at the press conference.