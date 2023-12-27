MJP gears up for controlled blasting in eco-sensitive zone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The nodal agency of the new water supply scheme, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), through its contractor GVPR, has geared up to undertake controlled blasting in the base of Jayakwadi Dam. The dam along with its surrounding area was declared as an eco-sensitive zone almost a decade ago. The construction of Jack Well in the dam is underway as a part of a new water supply scheme. Earlier, the contractor, after digging deep for 13-feet, stopped the work as black rock base emerged on the surface. It prevented the contractor from further digging up till 19-feet. Hence the MJP sought permission from the Department of Forest (Wildlife) for controlled blasting in the dam.

Under the guidance of MJP, the contractor has made deep holes and then the blasting will be held in 3-4 phases, said the MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli.

It is learnt that the blasting would be done on Thursday or Friday. It will be done in a phased manner. The second blast will be performed after removing the debris generated due to first blasting. Meanwhile, big special machines have been brought to remove debris from Gujarat.