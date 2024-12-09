MJP-NHAI suggested settling issues amicably through dialogue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to a lack of coordination between the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the city's water supply project work along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan route has been halted at several locations. A solution to resolve this issue through dialogue was suggested during Monday’s hearing, and this was approved by both the aforementioned government agencies.

The authorities of MJP and NHAI, both have agreed to discuss all the above-mentioned obstacles in the meeting scheduled for next week, which has been appointed by the High Court's committee. They will aim to resolve the issues amicably and with full consent and present the solution during the next hearing in the High Court.

As a result, the 21 obstacles on the Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road project are expected to be cleared soon, paving the way for the implementation of the city's vital water supply project.

During the hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the water supply on Monday, it was revealed that there are numerous obstacles in the construction work on the road. The work initiated by the NHAI and the water pipeline projects intersect at several locations, leading to a lack of coordination between the authorities of the two offices.

Senior Advocate R N Dhorde, representing the MJP contractor company, submitted a list of 21 affected locations along with photographs detailing the issues.

In some locations, the NHAI's road construction and the water pipeline work are planned to take place in the same areas, making it impossible for both projects to proceed simultaneously. Besides, the NHAI has not cleared several obstacles along the route, preventing the water pipeline work from being completed. In certain areas, the plans of the two offices are contradictory, which has further delayed progress.

Senior Advocate Sanjeev Deshpande said that the MJP should submit a specific timeline and detailed plan for completing the designated work within a stipulated period. He highlighted that in some locations, the NHAI has stopped road work for the water pipeline projects, and certain work has been excluded as well, he stressed. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on December 16.

Solution proposed

The MJP and its contractor should prepare a detailed action plan, including a list of obstacles or issues in the work and time frame of their completion, and present it before the committee appointed by the Aurangabad bench. The NHAI should also submit a list of its own obstacles and its proposed approach to resolving them to the same committee, suggested the judiciary.