MJP observes World Water Day with procession and awareness campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark World Water Day, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) organized a week-long celebration culminating in a ‘Jal Dindi’ (water procession) on Friday.

The procession aimed to raise public awareness about water conservation with the slogan ‘Saving water is the need of the hour.’ School children participated in a drawing competition to promote water-saving messages.

The closing ceremony featured Dr Priyanand Agle, founder of the Smart Village movement, as the chief guest. MJP chief engineer RS Lolapod presided over the event, with superintending engineer Deepak Koli also present.

Dr Agle stressed the growing threat of water pollution due to human disruption of the hydrological cycle. He pointed out that a lack of public understanding regarding the value of water is a critical hurdle in conservation efforts. Until people understand the value of water, they won't be aware, and until they are aware, the problem won't be solved. He highlighted the worsening water crisis and the need for sewage treatment plants in settlements. The ceremony concluded with a call to take action.