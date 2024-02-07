MJP proposes relieving GVPR from constructing 32 ESRs in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) - the nodal agency of the new water supply scheme - has prepared a proposal to relieve the contractor GVPR from the task of constructing Elevated Storage Reservoirs (ESRs) in the city. It reasoned that the delay in constructing ESRs has prompted the office to reach the conclusion. The proposal will be put up before the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator on Friday.

The contractor has to construct 56 ESRs

(including four underground storage reservoirs) in different parts of the city as a part of the new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 2740 crore.

It may be noted that the CSMC has been consistently making a demand to construct at least 11 ESRs on a war-footing basis and hand it over to them since last year. Hence the MJP is giving deadlines to the contractor and also serving reminders then also the GVPR company handed over only two ESRs to CSMC. The ESR project is getting delayed. Hence the MJP has decided to prevent GVPR from constructing ESR, said the MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli adding that the contractor will refrain from constructing 32 remaining ESRs. It is learnt that the construction of 11 ESRs as demanded and the works of other ESRs are underway.

The MJP officer hinted at tabling the proposal during the meeting with the civic chief G Sreekant on Friday.

Ultimatum for Jack Well

The MJP member secretary Abhishek Krishna also reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme. He gave an ultimatum to the contractor in connection with the construction of Jack Well. He instructed GVPR to complete the job of digging by March end and construction till the surface level till June end.