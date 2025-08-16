MJP’s Pharola water trials hit repeated snags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The promise of an additional 26 MLD water from Independence Day remains unfulfilled, as yet another attempt by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at the Pharola treatment plant ended in failure.

Water purified at the plant was certified potable by the laboratory on August 15. But before it could reach the Master Balancing Reservoir(MBR) at Nakshtrawadi, a pumping motor broke down. Four hours of repair brought no success, and by Saturday morning, neither contractors nor officers were present on site. A fresh trial has now been scheduled for Sunday. Residents allege MJP is not serious about delivering extra supply. Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar had directed that additional water must flow from August 15 “under any circumstances.” Even so, technical faults including in the 900 mm pipeline at Dhorkin have stalled progress. Municipal executive engineer Kiran Dhande said the old 700 mm line could be shut and 70–75 MLD supplied through the new 900 mm line. “We need the extra water,” he stressed. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected in the city on August 19 and may inaugurate the scheme. Meanwhile, civic authorities have begun cleaning the Pharola plant premises.

What will be the benefit of extra water?

If the city receives the additional 26 MLD, areas currently getting water once every 8–9 days will receive it at least by the fifth or sixth day. The gap between supply days will be reduced by two to three days.