M.K. Deshmukh (Retd. Education Officer): A journey of resilience, education, and a new heartbeat of life (Part One)

Early struggles, early lessons

Deshmukh’s childhood was shadowed by adversity. He attended a school that had registered zero pass results for three consecutive years. Despite these odds, in 1982 he cleared his 10th standard examination. He dreamt of studying commerce but was denied admission due to his modest marks. Instead, he found himself enrolled in science a stream he had not chosen, but one that fate had chosen for him. Though he struggled in both 10th and 12th, destiny rewarded his perseverance. Against all expectations, he went on to secure 3rd rank in the university during his B.Sc. degree. His achievement was a beacon of hope for his village, proving that persistence could triumph over circumstances.

From teacher to reformer

In 1988, Deshmukh began teaching in Jintur tehsil, Parbhani district, at a school that was on the brink of closure. With two colleagues including Ramesh Tangade he embarked on a mission to turn the tide. The results were extraordinary:

• In the first year, the school recorded an 87% pass rate.

• The second year, 92%.

• By the third year, an astounding 100% result.

For a community that had almost given up on education, this was nothing short of a revolution. During this time, Deshmukh also introduced the Lokmat newspaper to his village. With no direct access, he agreed to purchase 10 copies at once from the agency. Each night at 9 pm, villagers would gather to read the paper together, turning the act of news-reading into a community ritual. It was his way of broadening horizons in a place where information rarely reached.

Rising through ranks

Even as he taught, Deshmukh prepared for competitive exams. He cleared the PSI, SPI prelims, and Mantralaya Sahayak examinations, before achieving his breakthrough in 1991 as a Forest Officer. Just two years later, in May 1993, he became the Education Officer of the very region where he once taught. This appointment was not just personal triumph it was historic. He was the first student from his village to hold this position, inspiring many colleagues who later followed his path into educational leadership. But this ascent had not been easy. During his B.Ed. admission, he nearly lost his seat because he lacked the Rs 400 admission fee. With no money to pay, and the deadline looming, he turned to R.B. Deshmukh, principal of Jijamata Mahavidyalaya, Buldhana, who lent him the money cycling with him to ensure it was paid on time. Without that helping hand, his career might never have taken shape.

The influence of family

Much of his drive stemmed from the sacrifices of his elder brother, Manikrao Deshmukh, who passed his 10th standard in 1973 but could not pursue polytechnic studies due to financial constraints. Instead, he became a teacher and later a hostel superintendent in Buldhana. Watching his brother abandon his dreams but continue to serve others left a deep mark on young M.K., inspiring him to carve out the path his brother could not.

A battle for life: the heart transplant

By 2013, decades of service had left Deshmukh battling cardiomyopathy. His heart’s pumping capacity had reduced to 35%, plunging further to 22% by 2018. “I could barely walk,” he recalls. Mumbai doctors gave him five years at most. With transplant waiting lists too long, he turned to Chennai’s Fortis Malar Hospital, where Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan had already performed more than 500 heart transplants. On January 6, 2019, a new heart from a 36-year-old donor gave him a second chance at life. “Dr. Hardas had told me I had just 4–6 months left. Even then, finding a donor wasn’t guaranteed,” he says. He remembers a political leader ahead of him on the waiting list who succumbed to post-surgery infection a stark reminder of how fragile second chances can be.