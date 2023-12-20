MLA Bagade demands probe of controversial teacher

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Meena transferred Syed Khaja Majid-Ullah, the controversial Urdu medium teacher at Zilla Parishad School (Karmad) to Pandharpur on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Syed Khaja was using a religious agenda to incite students. His decision to stop chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in the natitional anthem every morning had created a feeling of resentment among students and parents against him.

As a protest, the students boycotted the school on Monday and parents sought an answer from the school administration. The villagers had lodged a complaint against him with the Assistant Police Inspector of Karmad. Also, the Gram Panchayat and the villagers had complained to the ZP CEO on September 21, demanding his transfer.

Taking cognizance of all these complaints, ZP CEO Vikas Meena transferred the teachers immediately by issuing a letter on Tuesday. In the orders, it was mentioned that the teacher is being transferred from the point of view of preventing religious disputes between villagers, parents and teachers and carrying out school functions smoothly.

Bagade's demand in the Assembly for action

MLA Haribhau Bagade demanded a probe of the teacher and action against him. Besides, he has also given a letter to the Education Minister for action.