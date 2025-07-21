MLA Chavan opposes road plan through Karmad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A proposal to construct a road through the central part of the village will never be acceptable, asserted Phulambri MLA Anuradha Chavan in a firm stance presented before Divisional Commissioner and Metropolitan Region Development Authority commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Monday. She insisted that the alternative route already existing in the development plan prepared by the authority should be considered instead.

MLA Chavan, accompanied by local residents, met with the commissioner and expressed strong displeasure regarding the administration’s decision to widen the road through Karmad village. She emphasized that the proposed 60-meter-wide road, which cuts through the heart of the village, faces strong opposition from residents. Therefore, the alternative route included in the development plan should be prioritised.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner opposing the road plan. In response, the commissioner assured that the matter would be thoroughly examined. The meeting was attended by former sarpanch Datta Ukarde, Kailas Ukarde, Ravi Karmadkar, Janardan Mule, Ajay Ukarde, Durgesh Jaiswal, Rameshwar Ukarde, and other concerned villagers.