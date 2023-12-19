MLC Chavan demands to reduce syllabus of MHT-CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLC Satish Chavan demanded to reduce the syllabus of MHT-CET.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducts the CET for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharamcy and Agriculture.

MLC Chavan submitted a memorandum to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in the Winter Assembly Session in Nagpur, on Tuesday, to reduce the test syllabus.

In the memorandum, it was stated the National Testing Agency which conducts NEET and JEE, has reduced some portion of the syllabus to reduce the stress of many HSC candidates who also attempt other examinations along with the tests. However, the SCETC has not reduced the syllabus. He said lakhs of students would benefit if the syllabus is reduced. Chandrakant Patil assured him of taking a positive decision.