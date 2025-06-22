MLC Chavan's group dominates once again on MSP Mandal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the Assistant Charity Commissioner approved the election of the Executive Board of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM)l and the election of new members as valid recently as per the norms. The Executive Board of the MSPM has seven office bearers and 14 members.

Mandal’s General Secretary Satish Chavan sent the notice of the General Body meeting to all the valid members on May 17, 2018, to elect a new Executive Board for the period 2018 – 2023, as per the norms.

The new Executive Board was elected in the GB meeting of the Trust convened on June 4, 2018.

Nearly 331 out of 343 valid members of the Trust were present at the GB meeting. The new executive board led by MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Prakash Solanke, and former MLA Amarsinha Pandit was elected with a large majority of votes for the period 2018-2023.

The opposition candidates had to face defeat with a large margin of votes. While the winning candidates got around 277-280 votes, the losing candidates got around 49-52 votes.

A change report was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Charity as per the rules. The then Vice President of the Trust Mansingh Pawar raised objections to the change application. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Assistant Charity Commissioner declared the election of executive board members and the registration of new members as valid.