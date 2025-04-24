MLC demands supplying of water on alternate days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To draw attention to the severe water crisis and disrupted water supply in the city, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a senior Uddhav Sena leader, Ambadas Danve, visited the Jack Well under construction at Jayakwadi Dam on Thursday, which is part of the city's new water supply scheme. Following the inspection, he held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth. During the meeting, Danve firmly demanded that the administration ensure water is supplied to citizens at least every alternate day.

To address the city’s growing water issues, Uddhav Sena has launched a movement titled ‘Labaadanno Paani Dya’ (Deceivers, Give Us Water!). Under the new water supply scheme, a Jack Well is being constructed at the Jayakwadi project site in Paithan. Danve personally inspected the site on Thursday morning along with party office-bearers. Following the visit, a meeting was conducted at the Municipal Corporation where several key concerns were raised, like non-functional of the Water Quality Committee at the municipal level; irregular and untimely water supply, often during the night; leakages in the Hanuman Tekdi overhead water tank, etc. The MLC instructed that these issues be addressed urgently and emphasised the need for proper planning and regulation of water distribution to ensure residents receive water at least once every two days.

The office-bearers, including Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, Deputy District Chief Santosh Jejurkar, City President Balasaheb Thorat, Haribhau Hiwale, Digvijay Sherkhane, Veerbhadra Gadge, Nandu Labade, Dinesh Bhosale, and others, were also present in the meeting.