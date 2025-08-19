MLC Kale demands that harassment of teachers should be stopped

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The School Education Department itself gave approval to school teachers. Now, the same Department is demanding documents of approval and has also warned of stopping the teachers' salaries. Don’t harass teachers,” said MLC Vikram Kale, through a memorandum.

In the wake of the Nagpur Shalarth scam, the School Education Commissioner ordered all teachers to upload original appointment orders, joining reports, Shalarth IDs approved by the competent authorities on the app and also submit hard copies to the Payroll Department before approving the August salary payments. Various teachers' organisations have started opposing this decision.

MLC Vikram Kale, through a memorandum submitted to the Education Department, demanded that teachers should not be harassed.

“Since the start of the Shalarth salary system, the Education Department has checked all the documents of the teachers and employees and given them personal approval and IDs. Also, their salaries are being paid through the Shalarth system. The information being requested now has already been given by the school to the respective education authorities. The Department should check the same information,” he said.