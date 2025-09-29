MLC Kenekar demands allocation of spaces to 14K street vendors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Street vendors form a vital part of the city’s social and economic structure, providing essential daily goods to common citizens. It is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to ensure their welfare, said MLC Sanjay Kenekar during a public welfare gathering held under the PM SVANidhi Scheme on Monday. MLC emphasized the urgent need to identify and allocate spaces for around 14,000 street vendors in the city.

The event was held at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre on TV Centre Road, where Kenekar presided as the chief guest. Additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, PRO Tausif Ahmed, and officials from the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) including Surendra Patil, Bharat More, and Shaikh Majed were present in the meeting. As part of the street vendor scheme under NULM, officials shared that loans of ₹10,000 in the first phase, ₹20,000 in the second, and ₹50,000 in the third phase have been distributed to beneficiaries.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from women vendors, reflecting the strong community interest in the scheme and related municipal support.