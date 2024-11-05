MLC Satish Chavan interacts with voters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP-Sharad Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate MLC Satish Chavan from Gangapur-Khuldabad Assembly Constituency on Tuesday visited the different villages and interacted with the voters as part of election campaigning.

MLC Chavan said basic amenities were not available in many villages in this Constituency, which is a short distance away from the Waluj industrial estate. He said that the condition of drinking water and roads in the rural areas of the tehsil was pathetic.

“Common people have to struggle for basic things like water, electricity, roads. The public representative leading this Constituency was to carry out basic development of this area.

However, their development remained only on paper. They promised to build the Waluj-Lanzi road, construct a bridge over the Kham River, bring Jayakwadi water to the Tembhapuri dam and digitize Zilla Parishad schools. None of the promises were fulfilled,” he said.

He visited Pimparkheda, Lanzi, Narayanpur, Shivarai, Tembhapuri, Gurudhanora, Jikthan, Ambelohal and other villages of Gangapur tehsil.

NCP tehsil president Ankush Kalwane, Shiv Sena circle chief Manoj Jaiswal, Machhindra Deokar, Praveen Nitanvare, Vitthal Sable, Narayan Chanaghte, Lahanu Nade, Nandu Sonwane and others were present.