MNLU-A launches 7 PG online courses for professionals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad (MNLU-A) launched seven new courses in hybrid (online and offline) mode from the current academic years for working professionals and in-service officers, doctors, lawyers, bankers, managers and executives.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the vice-chancellor of the university Dr KVS Sarma said that the new courses are industry-relevant and are based on the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and correspondence in nature with 120 hours of teaching-learning in each semester through offline classes.

He said that the integrated learning courses are autonomous in nature and each two-year PG courses have four semesters. The classes will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays for four hours while the candidates will have the option to attend online or offline mode. The university will charge semester-wise fees. He said that there is no seat intake limit nor any common entrance test would

“The courses are useful for those who are working courts, managements, hospitals, financial services and regulatory bodies, banks, sharemarket, insurance, public policy,” he said.

Dr Santosh Kakde, Dr Ashok Wadje, Neha Tripathi, Kumar Saurabh, Nivrutti Gjbhare and Siddharth Dabhade were present at the briefing.

Box

Existing courses

The MNLU currently offers five courses. The intake of each undergraduate and postgraduate course is 60 while 18 students are pursuing Ph D.

The names are as follows;

-B A LLB (Hon)

-BBA LLB (Hon)

--LLM

--LLD

--Ph D

Box

New courses

The Law University launched various new courses in online and offline mode from the academic year 2023-24 as follows;

--BBA-MBA (five years integrated in Law and Management)

--MBA (two-years-Medical Law and Hospital Management)

--MBA (two years- Law of Financial Services and Financial Technology)

--MBA (two years- Court Administration and Financial Services)

--MA (two years- Law Forensic Science and Technology)

--M A (two years-Public Policy

--LLM (two years-Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security)