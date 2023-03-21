MNLU Nagpur wins PM Shah National Client Counselling Contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) organised ‘Senior Advocate Late P M Shah National Client Counselling Competition’ last week.

A total of 16 teams from different parts of the country participated in the competition. Senior lawyer Sanjay Deshpande (former, Additional Solicitor General of India) and adv Subodh Shah were the chief guests for the inaugural ceremony of the competition.

The MNLU received participation from different law schools like National Law School India University (Bengaluru), O P Jindal Law School, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Mumbai, Symbiosis Law School- Nagpur, NLU Kochi, Salgaocar Law College-Goa and Symbiosis Law School-Pune. MNLU Nagpur and Symbiosis Law School Nagpur qualified for the final rounds.

Justice R M Borde (former Judge, Bombay High Court) and senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh were the judges for the final rounds.

MNLU Nagpur was adjudged as the winner while Symbiosis Law School-Nagpur stood as runner-up. Ekam Khera from MNLU- Mumbai bagged the best counsel prize.

Justice Kishor Sant (Judge, Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC) was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. Justice Sanjay Deshmukh (Judge, Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC) and Justice (retd) R M Borde were the guests of honour. Dr KVS Sarma (Vice-Chancellor MNLU) and Dr Dhanaji Jadhav (Registrar, MNLU) along with teaching and non-teaching staff were present.