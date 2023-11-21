MNLU signs MoU with ICAI to strengthen academic collaboration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) and the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for academic collaboration and partnership.

The programme was held at the MNLU campus. MLNU-VC Dr K V Sarma said that the partnership opens doors for innovative academic pursuits offering our students and faculty a diverse learning environment and a chance to explore interdisciplinary studies.

Central Council member CA Umesh Sharma represented the ICAI. CA Sharma highlighted the significance of the collaboration. He said that the exchange of expertise and resources between our institutions would undoubtedly enrich the educational experience and equip our students with multifaceted skills essential for their professional journey.

Dr N N Sengupta (deputy director, Board of Studies of ICAI, New Delhi), CA Ganesh Bhalerao (chairman of the city branch of ICAI) CA Mahesh Indani along with Niwrarti Gajbhare (deputy registrar, MNLU) and Siddharth Dabhade (Administrative Officer of university) took efforts the MoU.

Box

The MoU signing represents a pivotal step towards mutual cooperation in various academic, research and professional projects, faculty development programmes and collaborative events, enriching the academic landscape for both institutions.