MNLU students end agitation late at night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The indefinite sit-in agitation launched by the students of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) ended on Tuesday night.

It may be noted that the students started a sit-in agitation in front of the administrative building on Monday. It continued through Monday night and Tuesday evening. The protesters had said that the administration was putting different restrictions on them related to facilities at the hostel, changes in lecture and meal timing.

Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu Ronald, other officials and teachers interacted with the students on the first day. However, no solution was reached.

As the students continued their sit-in protest even at night, the administration called the police around 10 pm. The students were seen to have become even more aggressive on this.

They had slept on mattresses in front of the administrative building throughout Monday night. Therefore, various meetings were held by the administration on Tuesday morning. There has been a series of meetings between the administration and students since this morning to reach a solution. The administration assured them that the possible demands of students would be accepted.

In the afternoon, the VC explained to the students which demands could be accepted and which could take time. The students ended the agitation this night.