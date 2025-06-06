MNS protests against vehicle towing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Municipal Corporation has begun towing vehicles parked along the city’s main roads. In response, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists staged a protest on Friday, demanding that the towing action be immediately stopped. During the protest, the activists went as far as throwing fake currency notes at municipal officers, causing chaos within the municipal office.

The protesters argued that the municipal corporation has not provided any designated parking spaces for two-wheelers or four-wheelers. Even when vehicles are parked neatly without obstructing traffic, they are still being towed. This issue is especially affecting shoppers in market areas, who are now more worried about their parked vehicles than their shopping. Vehicles parked along roads in areas such as Cidco and Hudco are being towed, with each owner being fined ₹2,000. MNS leaders alleged that the municipal administration is engaging in extortion under the guise of penalties.

First, MNS activists held a protest in front of the main entrance of the Municipal Corporation Headquarters, then observed ‘Thiyya’ andolan (sit-in demonstration) outside the Municipal Commissioner’s chamber. City Engineer Farukh Khan was present to accept the activists' memorandum. Shouting slogans that the municipal corporation is illegally collecting money, the protesters threw fake currency notes at the officials. Among those present were MNS leaders Chandu Navpute and Ganesh Salunke, along with other activists.

Warning to smash official vehicles

The activists demanded that proper parking arrangements be made before any further towing action. They warned that until such arrangements are in place, vehicle-towing must be halted. If the towing continues, they warned that while fake notes were thrown today, they will smash the windows of officials' vehicles tomorrow.