MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan leaves party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Prakash Mahajan bid farewell to the party on Saturday (September 13). Announcing his resignation on social media, Mahajan said that despite having many expectations from the party, he was met only with neglect.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections, Uddhav Sena and MNS are coming together. Both parties had organised a massive rally in Nashik on Friday. Following this, on Saturday, Mahajan from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar declared on social media (Facebook) that he was quitting MNS.

He said, “Somewhere, one must know when to stop that thought has been on my mind for the past few days. No matter which party I was in, I never received an election ticket. I was with the party only to keep the Hindutva ideology alive. During the Lok Sabha elections, I was not considered, and during the Assembly elections, I was only used. I was punished for a mistake I never made. At the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rally, I had assured Raj Thackeray that I would work with him and his son. But now, I feel it’s time to stop.”