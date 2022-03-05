Mobile and chain snatcher arrested

Aurangabad, March 5:

The City Chowk police team arrested a notorious mobile and chain snatcher and the owner of the mobile phone shop who purchased stolen mobiles. The police have seized 16 mobile phones and a gold chain and a two-wheeler from them.

The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Shoaib Shaikh Amin (26, Motikaranja, Hari Kaman) and shop owner Shaikh Parvez Mehmood (Harsul, Jatwada Road). They have been remanded in police custody for two days.

The theft incidents in the jurisdiction of City Chowk police station are on a rise. On Suspension, the police were searching the mobile thief Shoib on his motorcycle number (MH 20 FX 6488). On Friday, the police located him near Mahanubhav Ashram, but he managed to dodge the police. He then took his wife to a hospital at Motikaranja. While he was being examined by the doctor, he stole a mobile phone in the hospital. The police then arrested him after some time at Motikaranja. During interrogation, he told that he sold all the stolen mobile phones to Parvez. He also snatched a gold chain weighing 6 grams of a girl student Shruti Hazare in the Jinsi police station jurisdiction. He handed over the chain to the police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch police arrested Abu alias Musaleh Chaus, a member of the notorious goon Imran Mehandi gang on Thursday. They claimed that he had stolen the chain of Shruti Hazare and handed him over to the Jinsi police. He was remanded in police custody for three days. Now, City Chowk police have arrested Shoaib and he confessed that he had snatched the chain.