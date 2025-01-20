Mobile gaming addiction fuels youth crimes

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is witnessing a surge in youth-related crimes, with experts attributing the rise to mobile gaming addiction. The shrinking attention span, now shorter than a goldfish’s, is taking a toll on mental health, leading to depression, aggression and even suicide.

A recent case saw a young professional losing Rs 4 crore in APL betting, exposing the financial and emotional consequences of mobile gaming addiction. PI ( ) warns that gaming addiction is no longer just a personal issue; it’s affecting families and communities, contributing to the growing crime rate. For many young people, addiction starts innocently, with a 22-year-old Abhishek Lahane engineering student sharing how a few hours of gaming turned into skipped meals, poor grades, and strained family bonds. It wasn’t until his parents sought help from a cyber-specialist that he realized the severity of his addiction. The rise in gaming dependency is becoming a major social concern.

Addiction Risk

Free games and dummy share market platforms, like Aviator and Dream11, are designed to engage users with addictive mechanics and rewards. While they provide a hands-on experience for practice, they often lead to prolonged screen time, creating dependency. Use them for practice, but don’t get addicted. These platforms simulate real-life experiences but may inadvertently foster addictive behavior, affecting users' focus and financial decisions in the long run.

Screen Detox

Detoxification from mobile usage is crucial for children. Avoid giving them mobiles during meals, as excessive screen time triggers high dopamine secretion, leading to a lack of awareness about their actions, including eating. Over time, this can result in self-control issues, frustration, unusual behavior, and even crime. Prolonged digital exposure may also contribute to conditions like autism."

– Dr. Mansi Karajgaonkar, Clinical Psychologist

Empowering Education

"Education is a reciprocal journey; when teachers equip students with knowledge, it sparks a cycle of growth. This not only nurtures creativity but also helps reduce dependence on screens. By empowering students, we cultivate a learning environment that encourages both intellectual and emotional development, creating a balanced approach to education and technology."

– Dr. Mirj Kadri, Psychiatrist

What Can Young People Do?

• Limit Screen Time: Set a daily limit of 1-2 hours for gaming or social media.

• Take Breaks: Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain.

• Spend Time Outdoors: Engage in activities like walking or playing to recharge.

• Set Tech-Free Zones: Keep areas like the dining table free of devices.

Family Digital Detox: Spend one day a week without screens to reconnect.