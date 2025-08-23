Mobile hacked, Rs 53 lakh stolen from industrialist’s account in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 81-year-old industrialist Bhagwandas Ahuja(Bajajnagar, Waluj MIDC), lost Rs 53.81 lakh after his mobile was hacked. The cyber gang tricked him into downloading a “Water Bill Update” app via WhatsApp, disabling his mobile, WhatsApp, and email accounts, and siphoning off funds. Waluj MIDC Police registered a case on Friday and are investigating.

Ahuja owns Maruti Enterprises, located in Waluj MIDC. On 14 August, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number urging him to download the “Water bill update app” immediately, warning that the company’s water connection would be disconnected if not updated. The app’s display picture showed the MIDC logo, making it appear legitimate. Soon after, Ahuja received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be Divyesh Joshi, a Water Office officer. He pressured Ahuja to initiate online payments. Following instructions, Ahuja visited Axis Bank, Waluj branch, and activated net banking. While filling out the form on the app, the suspect disabled messages and emails on his mobile. Between 14 and 16 August, the suspect prematurely broke eight fixed deposits (FDs) across Ahuja’s two accounts. From account one, over Rs 18.23 lakhs and from account two,over Rs 35.57 lakhs were fraudulently transferred, totaling over Rs 53.81lakhs. Bank passbook records revealed the entire amount was moved to multiple accounts, including Bandhan Bank. Authorities are investigating the involvement of Divyesh Joshi, a Bandhan Bank account holder, and a merchant bank account holder. Cyber Police are probing the case, warning citizens to remain vigilant against mobile-based scams. The incident highlights the growing sophistication of cyber frauds, even targeting senior citizens and prominent business figures in the city.