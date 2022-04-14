Mobile phone worth Rs 1.29L lifted from house in broad daylight

Aurangabad, April 14:

In a bizarre incident, a thief has entered into house of a doctor in broad daylight and decamped with mobile phone of valuing Rs 1.29 lakh from Harsiddhi Housing Society in Harsul on April 11 between 2.30 pm and 3.30pm.

The complainant Dr Ashok Kaduba Pardhe is a Medical Officer (Grade I) in the government hospital at Ahmednagar. The thief entered his house and fled away with the expensive handset lying in the house, at around 2.30 pm on April 11.

Harsul police station has registered an offence against unidentified thief. Further investigation is on.