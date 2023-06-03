Mobile sex determination centre racket busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj police busted a racket of a mobile sex determination centre being operated in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Friday. The police arrested Dr Sunil Rajput (TV Centre) and his assistant Puja Bhalerao (Sillod) and also seized the equipment used for the sex determination of the foetus from them.

PI Geeta Bagwade received the information that Dr Sunil Rajput is determining the sex of the foetus secretly by conducting a Non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT). Accordingly, the police asked a pregnant woman to contact him. He initially refused her but was later ready for the determination. He told her that he will come to Waluj on Friday and then he will conduct the test. The police laid a trap with the Panch and medical officers. Dr Rajput reached the Waluj area with Bhalerao in his mobile van. They started the test in a room in the house. The police then arrested both the accused.

The police action was executed by PI Bagwade, PSI Sandeep Shewale, medical superintendent Dr Ramesh Pawar, medical officer Dr Harshal Dhabe, Dr Gitesh Chawada and others. The case was registered late in the evening on Friday.

Dr Rajput remanded in PC

The police after arresting the accused seized a sonography machine, a tab, a Gel tube and a car (MH20 DJ 6623), all worth Rs 11.50 lakh from them. Dr Rajput was produced before the court on Saturday and he has been remanded in police custody for two days. He confessed that he used to take Rs 5,000 for the sex determination test. If the foetus was a female, he used to call the pregnant woman to a private hospital in the TV Centre area for abortion. His assistant Bhalerao was let go after serving notice. The police are investigating her role in this crime, the police said. Under the guidance of PI Bagwade, API Mohsin Syed is further investigating the case.