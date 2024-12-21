Mobile snatcher caught by Waluj Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mobile-snatching gang operating in the industrial area had been making headlines, as reported by Lokmat Times on Friday. Acting swiftly, the Waluj MIDC police apprehended a 19-year-old accused, Nikhil Gaikwad, involved in a similar incident, bringing relief to the area’s residents.

The accused, a resident of Narayanpur, Waluj, already has multiple theft cases against him. The incident occurred on December 13 when Sunil Bagure (40), a private company employee, was waiting for a bus at Pandharpur Tiranga Chowk around 9 pm. A speeding motorcyclist snatched his phone and fled toward More Chowk. Bagure filed a complaint with the police on December 19. Based on Bagure’s description, the police tracked and detained Gaikwad, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. PI Krishna Shinde stated that further crimes linked to Gaikwad are likely to be uncovered. Gaikwad has been remanded to police custody until December 24, as per court orders. The operation was led by PI Krishna Shinde, with support from API Manoj Shinde, PSI Vilas Vaishnav, and officers Balasaheb Andhale, Yashwant Gobade, Ganesh Sagar, Nitin Iname, Samadhan Patil, Jalindar Randhe, Ravi Gaikwad and Rajabhau Kolhe. The swift action by the Waluj police has brought relief to residents concerned about rising thefts in the area.