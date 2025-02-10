Mobile snatcher caught

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief who snatched a young man's mobile phone while he was taking a walk was caught by alert citizens and handed over to the police. The incident took place on Saturday around 10 pm in front of the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Bajajnagar.

The arrested thief has been identified as Ramprasad Zibare, a resident near the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. Madan Khandare was walking while talking on his mobile when three individuals arrived on a two-wheeler. One of them snatched the phone from his hand. As Khandare shouted, calling for help, the thief sitting at the back of the bike fell off, while the other two sped away with the stolen phone. Alert citizens caught the fallen thief, gave him a beating, and informed the police. The police took him into custody. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station, and a search is underway for the other two culprits.