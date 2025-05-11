Mobile use sparks fire risk

At Baba Petrol Pump in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a designated QR code stand is conveniently placed near the fuel dispenser. However, customers seem to be disregarding safety regulations by using their phones at the pump. This poses a significant fire risk, as mobile phone usage is prohibited in such areas due to the potential danger of sparks or static electricity. Authorities must address this oversight before it leads to an unfortunate incident.