Mock drill scare tourists at Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad:

Sensation prevailed, on the campus of Bibi ka Maqbara, after the news spread that terrorists has entered the monument today at 4 pm.

The tourists and visitors, however, heaved a sigh of relief after they learnt that it was not a terror attack but a mock drill to check the efficiency and security arrangements.

Maqbara or the Taj of Deccan is one of the few selected heritage sites which will be visited by hundreds of international delegates who will be arriving in the city as a part of the G20 summit, probably in the last week of February.

It may be noted that the mock drill was also conducted at the Aurangabad Railway Station on Friday (January 13) morning.