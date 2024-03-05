Mock tests made available for different CETs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has made available mock tests for the aspirants of eight courses of common entrance tests (CETs).

The registration process for the CETs was completed. The process of holding the tests will commence soon. With a view to give an idea to the aspirants, the CET Cell has made available mock tests.

The course-wise link of mock tests is as follows;

MBA (https://mock.mhexam.com/MBA/), MCA (https://mock.mhexam.com/MCA/), B.Ed. (https://mock.mhexam.com/bed/_, B.Ed.-ELCT (https://mock.mhexam.com/bed-elct/), M.Arch (https://mock.mhexam.com/march/), M.HMCT (https://mock.mhexam.com/mhmct/), LLB 3 Years (https://mock.mhexam.com/llb3/) and B.P Ed (https://mock.mhexam.com/bped/).