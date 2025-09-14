“Modern skills essential for career opportunities in chemistry”Guest lecture by Poornima Nair on career opportunities in chemistry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “To avail the diverse career opportunities in chemistry, students must acquire modern-day skills,” asserted Quality Executive Officer at Glenmark Limited, Poornima Nair . She was speaking at a guest lecture on ‘Career Opportunities in Chemistry’ organized by the Department of Chemistry and Separation Chemistry at Saraswati Bhuvan Senior Science College.

The program was chaired by Principal Dr. Satish Patil, while Dr. Anil Shankarwar, Dr. Kshama Khobragade, Sanjay Gaikwad, and Dr. Chhaya Thakur were present on the dais.

Nair stated, “Chemistry is a life-oriented subject. Due to recent research in this field, numerous employment opportunities have emerged. To stand strong in related industries, it is necessary for students to develop skills such as data analytics, case studies, data integrity core tools, and good manufacturing practices.”

She also guided students regarding career prospects in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food chemistry, the Population Control Board, as well as institutions like NET-SET, IISER, DRDO, and BARC.

The program was compered by Praniti Joshi, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Vaishali Bhale.