Modesty and pure conduct leads to progress

Rashtrasant Acharya Pulakasagarji Maharaj

Aurangabad, July 28:

By bowing down at the feet of Lord and Guru, your ego gets dissolved. Ego gives rise to strife, while modesty and calmness gives birth to equanimity. Knowledge, wealth, success, equality and peace are enriched with modesty. Humility is the reason for your progress. For this, you should always act with humility towards your parents, family, and your friends, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj during the Gyan Sanskar discourse held at Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal Prangan on Thursday.

He said that man should bring the spirit of modesty in himself. Humility leads to liberation, respect, and development. Even a great enemy can become your friend through humility.

A true disciple is a person endowed with conduct and modesty. Always respect others whatever age they may be. Aurangabad East MLA Atul Save, International director of Lions Club Naval Malu, Mumbai GST deputy commissioner Sumer Kala were present on the occasion.