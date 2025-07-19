Modi Lipi map of Samangad fort found in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Modi script map of the Peshwa era Samangad fort (Kolhapur) was found at the History Museum of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Pune-based historical researcher and Modi expert Raj Memane is curious about this map, which he found while researching the history museum at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Sambhajinagar.

While researching documents from the Peshwa era portfolio of Nana Fadnavis, this map, completely in Modi script, was found. This map mentions the main gates, the North Gate, the South Gate, and the 'Jibhicha Darwaza' in the Southeast corner. This will add to the historical research of the fort. The history of the fort came to light with the excavation of the 18th-century fort.

Pushpa Gaikwad, Machhindra Chaudhary, Kumar Bhawar, Dr Amol Kulkarni and Sudhir Balkhande collaborated in this research.

Map shows 5 towers

This map mentions five towers on the fort. The Ghanchakra tower is on the west, and the temple of Shri Bhairav is shown there. The present Sondi tower, the tower of Bhairava's cannon and the tower of Padkota are also mentioned in its map.

There is a rectangular lake on the fort, which is mentioned in the northern language as 'Taale Pav Bidhe Saha Par', and the depth of the lake is 25 hands. It was mentioned in the map about the Shri Kedar temple near the lake next to the present Bhavani temple. The map shows the distance to climb the fort from below and a ditch under the fort.