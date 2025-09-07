Modified DJ vehicles fined during Ganesh immersion procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police fined five DJ vehicles for violating Ganesh immersion rules on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite clear orders from the Police Commissioner banning DJs during immersion processions, several vehicles were found modified and playing loud music. During the immersion at MIDC Waluj, police identified four vehicles (MH-19-CX-6999), (MH-19-CX-0473) (Bharat Banze), (MH-09-BC-1671) (Tata LPT), and (MH-43-Y-5891) (Ashok Leyland) and issued notices under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, directing the owners to appear before the RTO and pay fines. On 7th September, during immersion processions at Chhawani, Keshar Market, and Nehru Chowk, another DJ vehicle (MH-20-AT-5476 – Tata LPT 407) was found violating the ban; the owner was fined Rs 49,000. The action was supervised by police commissioner Pravin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar, and other senior officials. Police emphasized strict compliance with the DJ ban to ensure public safety during immersion processions.