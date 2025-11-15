Mohammed Akhef awarded Ph D in Journalism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammad Akhef Abdul Latif Shaikh has been awarded Ph D in Mass Communication and Journalism by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He submitted his thesis titled “Investigative Journalism in India and its Impact on National Politics” under the guidance of Dr Rekha Shelke, research guide and dean, MGM. Akhef is a senior journalist with print media.