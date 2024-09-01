Mohanlal Tongire passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2024 10:00 PM2024-09-01T22:00:03+5:302024-09-01T22:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohanlal Babulal Tongire, a resident of Padampura died of a brief illness on Saturday midnight. The last rites were performed on him at Banewadi crematorium on Sunday afternoon. He was the father of photographer Rahul Tongire.