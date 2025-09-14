Mohd Sharjeel gets Ph D in Botany

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D in Botany on Mohd Sharjeel Mohd Siddiq.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Biodegradation of Different Soil Pollutants in Aurangabad City by Soil Microbes,’ under the guidance of Dr Sahera Nasreen, research guide and head of the Department of Botany, Government Institute of Science.