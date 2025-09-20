Mohini Kelkar elected president of IMTMA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Founder Director of Grind Master Machines Pvt Ltd Mohini Kelkar has been elected president of the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association (IMTMA) in its 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) conducted in Bengaluru, recently.

Mohini Kelkar has been a pioneering engineer and entrepreneur making breakthrough developments over the years at Grind Master. She brings innovation-driven leadership to guide IMTMA through an exciting phase of transformation and growth.

The AGM also witnessed the announcement of the new Executive Committee of IMTMA for 2025–2026, bringing together a diverse group of seasoned industry leaders

The Indian Machine Tool Industry is often described as the ‘mother industry’ of manufacturing – enabling ‘Make in India’. It empowers vital sectors such as automotive, aerospace, railways and general engineering, driving productivity and technological progress.

Grind Master is a globally recognized leader in superfinishing, microfinishing, metalfinishing, and deburring solutions and exports products to over 25 countries.