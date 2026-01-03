Money dispute leads to abduction of 17-year-old by three; rescued within seven hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute among friends over the purchase and sale of a sports bike led three individuals to abduct a 17-year-old boy. They dragged him off his two-wheeler, forced him into a car, and fled. Following the incident on a busy road, Cidco police rescued the boy within seven hours and arrested the three accused. The incident occurred between Bajrang Chowk and Ranjangaon near Waluj on Friday from around 1 am to 5 am.

The victim, 17-year-old Rohan (name changed), lives in N-7 with his mother and brother. On Friday night, Rohan had gone out with his friend Aryan around 11 pm. Around 1 am, they were riding past Medicover Hospital toward Bajrang Chowk when a car began following them. Two people from the car stopped them, dragged Rohan off his bike, forced him into a car (MH 20-HH 4668), and fled while two others escaped on the bike. A frightened Aryan returned home and informed Rohan’s mother. Rohan’s mother immediately rushed to the SIDCO police station. Senior police inspector Atul Yerme and police sub-Police ispector Anil Nanekar took charge of the case. Police official examined CCTV footage based on their directions. First, tracing the car; then the abductors… The team identified the car used in the abduction, which belonged to Ganesh Sonawane of Ranjangaon, Shenpunji. The police reached his house, where Ganesh revealed that his son Vivek was with the boy. Yerme and Nanekar began tracking Vivek through his mobile number.

------------------

Car intercepted in Waluj

Using technical analysis, the police traced the abductors. When the car slowed down in Waluj, the team intercepted it. Vivek Ganesh Sonawane (19, Ranjangaon), Pandurang Madhav Sonawane (21, Jadhavwadi), and Rohan Sunil Dakhale (19, Bajajnagar) were caught. Police are still searching for the remaining abductors, said Inspector Yerme.