Monsoon drizzles attract enthusiasts for trekking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The mountains and hillocks around the city have become green due to the heavy rain that lashed in the past few days. The trourists and the trekkers groups are attracted towards these mountains to experience the scenic beauty.

Trekkers are approaching to Gogababa Tekdi, Aurangabad Caves, Satara area, Daulatabad, Mhaismal and other places, especially on the holidays. Youngsters and even senior citizens are seen visiting these places. Many preferred to enjoy with family members. Many trekking groups have made plans for outing.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Hikers Group official Ratan Raut said that people going to mountains and hills should take care about their safety. They should refrain themselves from the lure of taking selfies at dangerous places. Hikers group organise trekking every Sunday.