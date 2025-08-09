Monsoon Fiesta at Gaikwad Global Pre-Primary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The little learners at Gaikwad Global School’s Pre-Primary section celebrated Monsoon Fiesta with great enthusiasm. The celebration included fun-filled activities such as monsoon ramp walk, splash games, monsoon songs, and art and craft sessions inspired by the rainy season. Teachers guided the children through engaging stories and songs that highlighted the beauty of monsoon and its importance in nature.

The highlight of the day was the Monsoon Ramp Walk session, where the children with their parents hopped to lively music, enjoying the spirit of the season. School principal appreciated the efforts of the Pre-Primary team for creating a safe, interactive, and memorable celebration.