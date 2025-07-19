Monsoon Magic: Sarola beckons nature lovers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Located just 24 kilometres from the city, Sarola (mini Hill Station) has become a favourite spot for tourists and nature lovers after Mhaismal. Due to the recent rains, the area is now draped in a lush green cover. Visitors to Sarola are treated to scenic views of mountain ranges and deep valleys. The cool breeze and the melodious calls of peacocks in the forest add to the charm of this place.

Sarola falls within a reserved forest area. Although the number of tourists visiting Sarola to enjoy its natural beauty is increasing day by day, it is essential for the local administration to provide safety measures and facilities. Otherwise, this beautiful natural destination could become risky for tourists. Basic amenities such as restrooms and drinking water are lacking here. Also, it is clearly evident that there are no adequate safety measures in place to prevent accidents. The custodian Department of Forest (DoF) due to its limitation could not develop the site beyond maintaining a small rest house.

How to Reach?

While heading toward Ajanta from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a road to the right from Chauka Ghat leads to Sarola. Once you turn here, the road directly goes to Sarola village (length of road is around 5 kms). Having your own vehicle is necessary to reach this place. The road is in good condition, making the journey smooth and convenient.

Precautions to Take

Since it is a forest area, it's safer to travel in groups. Carry some food items and ample drinking water. Avoid taking selfies or photos in risky ways while standing on cliff edges. A few days ago, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) circulated an advisory alerting visitors (especially youths) at its property all over state not to risk lives by taking selfies at dangerous points and also showers under waterfalls.