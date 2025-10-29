Monsoon prolongs, Dengue cases likely to rise further

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Every year during the monsoon, the number of dengue cases rises sharply, and this year has been no exception. The city and its surrounding areas have witnessed a significant outbreak of dengue. With the monsoon extending unusually long this year, the number of dengue patients is expected to increase further, according to the Municipal corporation’s health department.

A large-scale dengue prevention campaign will be launched across the city from November 3, informed Municipal officer of health, Dr. Paras Mandalecha.

Before the onset of monsoon, the health department, in collaboration with the Malaria control division, had already carried out extensive preventive measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases. Employees from all zonal offices participated in fogging, insecticide spraying, and applying used oil to stagnant water collected in open areas. Door-to-door surveys were conducted, water samples were checked, and mosquito larvae were destroyed.

This campaign was conducted three times during the monsoon, which helped prevent large-scale outbreaks of infectious diseases. Compared to the past few years, the number of dengue cases remained slightly lower this year.

However, since rainfall resumed continuously from August and continues even as October ends, dengue cases have gradually started increasing, said Dr. Sumaiya Naz.

From January 1 to October 28, the city reported 634 suspected dengue cases, of which 70 were confirmed positive.

Special campaign from November 3

“With the prolonged monsoon, the chances of various seasonal illnesses have increased. Hence, a special anti-dengue drive will be carried out jointly by the Malaria and Health Departments from November 3. The campaign will include fogging, insecticide spraying, and abate treatment,” said Dr. Paras Mandalecha, Municipal officer of health.