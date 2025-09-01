Monsoon showers fail to fill Harsul tank up to its brim

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water level at Harsul tank stood at 22 feet by Monday evening, against its full storage level of 28 feet. If the reservoir fails to fill this year, the city may face water scarcity in summer. However, if an additional 200 MLD of water is released from Jayakwadi Dam in advance, dependence on Harsul’s supply may not be necessary.

The Harsul tank usually fills to the brim during the monsoon. But this year, as the rainy season draws to a close, it has not reached full capacity. The tank plays a crucial role in easing the city’s water shortage. For years, about 10 MLD has been drawn daily to serve over 16 wards, with facilities in place to draw up to 15 MLD. Last year, the tank filled completely, ensuring an adequate supply through summer. A similar expectation was held this year, but even with September beginning, the required water level remains unmet.

According to the municipal corporation’s water supply department, water begins to overflow into the Kham river channel once the lake reaches its 28-foot mark. Currently, the city is receiving an additional 26 MLD of water. With both old and new pipelines combined, a total of 171 MLD is being supplied daily, allowing several colonies to get water a day earlier than before. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure 200 MLD from the new water supply scheme reaches the city by December. If this additional supply arrives by January-end, Harsul’s water may not be needed.