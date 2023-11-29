Month long Mahasangharsh Yatra reaches city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The country is in the current state of fear, hatred and terror, the month-long journey of International Trade union Confederation (ITUC) to save the constitution is important and removes the fear of the people, said former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale.

He was speaking at the meeting organised after the ITUC Mahasangharsh Yatra. The yatra has been going to various districts for the last 10 days, reaching the city on Wednesday. The public meeting was presided over by the state vice president of ITUC, the working president of Maharashtra state Lal Bawta Shetmajur union Prof Ram Baheti. At the beginning, Anganwadi workers union strongly condemned the policies of the Center and the state government against laborers. Ashfaq Salami, Abhay Taksal, Prakash Bansod, Devidas Tuljapurkar and others were present.