Monthly attendance made mandatory for Ph D researchers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has has made monthly attendence of all the Ph D researchers.

They will have to submit their attendance report of research centres on the fifth day of every month.

It may be noted that more than 3,500 candidates were given admission to Ph D in university departments of the city and sub-centre campuses and different research centres in the four districts in the year 2021-22.

Nearly 25 to 30 per cent of candidates were selected for the different fellowships. The university biometric attendance of researchers who avail of fellowship was made compulsory from January 1, 2023. The researchers were upset and staged agitations against the decision, at that time, demanding the withdrawal of the compulsory attendance norms.

Meanwhile, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavali issued a circular recently directing all the researchers to send attendance report on or before the fifth day of every month from the current month on the email of the Ph D section. The colleges and the research centres were instructed to keep the entry of researchers every entry and exit on a daily basis.

Researchers likely to protest

The researchers who are already opposing the decision are up in arms and likely to launch agitation against it.